Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLMD stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

