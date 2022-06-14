Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6,319.02

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6,319.02 ($76.70) and last traded at GBX 6,319.02 ($76.70), with a volume of 9874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,415 ($77.86).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,248.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,954.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.85) per share. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,913 ($83.91) per share, for a total transaction of £6,429.09 ($7,803.24).

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

