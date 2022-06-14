GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Up 7.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.84 and last traded at $127.44. 136,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,553,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.25.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of -1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GameStop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in GameStop by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

