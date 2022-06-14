Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80. 15,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.85.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
