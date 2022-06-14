Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) traded up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80. 15,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.85.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 59.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

