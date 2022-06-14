Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of GTLY stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.92. Gateley has a 12-month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 262 ($3.18). The firm has a market cap of £261.57 million and a P/E ratio of 17.50.

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

