Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.92

Gazit-Globe Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48.

Get Gazit-Globe alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.27%.

Gazit-Globe Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manges, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 104 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit-Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit-Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.