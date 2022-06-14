GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM) Insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Buys 80,000 Shares

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$729,452.82.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GCM Mining alerts:

On Friday, June 10th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. acquired 15,400 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,074.32.

On Monday, May 30th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 10,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,028.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$219,840.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. purchased 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.42 per share, with a total value of C$221,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 50,000 shares of GCM Mining stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.44 per share, with a total value of C$272,060.00.

Shares of GCM Mining stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.92. 92,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.25. GCM Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$6.13. The company has a market cap of C$384.33 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.33.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The business had revenue of C$128.35 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GCM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 target price on shares of GCM Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

GCM Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.