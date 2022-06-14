Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

LON GEMD opened at GBX 50.32 ($0.61) on Tuesday. Gem Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.36 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 77.80 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.99. The stock has a market cap of £70.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It is also involved in the production, manufacture, wholesale, retail, and marketing rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, administrative, and management consulting services.

