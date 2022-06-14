Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.67. Approximately 2,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,326,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.57%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.89%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 24,333 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

