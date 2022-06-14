Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.68. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $149.37 million, a P/E ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

