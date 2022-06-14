General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.16.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

