Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Update

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Genesis Healthcare stock remained flat at $$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. Genesis Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.34.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile
