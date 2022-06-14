Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.