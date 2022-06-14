Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Down 4.2%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.52. 6,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,116,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 212.81% and a negative return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

