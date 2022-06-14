Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.38

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.38 and last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 8198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.43.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 956.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381,013 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,074,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 175,600 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.