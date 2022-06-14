Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $270.55

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $270.55 and last traded at $270.55, with a volume of 1231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $287.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.72. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

