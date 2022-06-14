Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $881,010.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.
About Genocea Biosciences (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.
