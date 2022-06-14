Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GNCA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

NASDAQ GNCA opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $881,010.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.95. Genocea Biosciences has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

In related news, Director Ali Behbahani sold 4,445,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $355,607.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 5,931,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $415,229.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,445,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,156.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,546,108 shares of company stock valued at $791,721 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Genocea Biosciences by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

