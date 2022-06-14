George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $122.26

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.26 and traded as low as $114.89. George Weston shares last traded at $114.89, with a volume of 466 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 1.55%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

