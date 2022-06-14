George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $148.07

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$148.07 and traded as low as C$147.10. George Weston shares last traded at C$147.58, with a volume of 303,164 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$168.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.63 billion and a PE ratio of 45.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$155.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.07.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that George Weston Limited will post 10.7899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 72.96%.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67.

George Weston Company Profile (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

