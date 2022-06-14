Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.52

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.52 and traded as low as $5.83. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 19,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64.

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,505,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 731,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 559,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 521,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

