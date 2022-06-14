Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gepco, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Gepco shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
About Gepco (OTCMKTS:GEPC)
Gepco Ltd. engages in leasing computer equipment and peripherals to professionals. The company was founded on June 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Santee, CA .
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gepco (GEPC)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gepco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gepco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.