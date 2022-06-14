Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €94.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) received a €94.00 ($97.92) price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($119.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($114.58) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($71.77) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

ETR GXI opened at €63.70 ($66.35) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €68.49 and its 200 day moving average price is €72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €53.45 ($55.68) and a twelve month high of €99.40 ($103.54).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

