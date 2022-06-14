Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.50

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 35692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

GNGBY has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 430 to SEK 425 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getinge AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3116 per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

