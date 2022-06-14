Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento S.A. (NASDAQ:GET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the May 15th total of 190,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.72. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,694. Getnet Adquirência e Serviços para Meios de Pagamento has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Getnet Adquirência e Serviços Para Meios de Pagamento SA operates in the acquiring and services market for means of payment regulated by the Council National Monetary Council and the Central Bank of Brazil. The company engages in the provision of accreditation services for retailer and service providers establishments to accept credit and debit cards; capturing, transmission, and processing of data and information; and installation, uninstallation, monitoring, supply, maintenance, and leasing of equipment used in transaction capture networks, such as point-of-sales devices, as well as acts as a distributor of telecommunication operators for the commercialization of telephony and data recharge digital credits.

