GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
GIGM opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.
About GigaMedia (Get Rating)
GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
