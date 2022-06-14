GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIGM opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

