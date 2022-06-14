Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $57.17

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.17 and last traded at $57.21, with a volume of 665426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.