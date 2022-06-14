Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.49. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 36,760 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.19.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.