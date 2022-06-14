Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

