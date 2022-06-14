Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 19000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.
Gitennes Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GIT)
