GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading 7.1% Higher

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.53. 40,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,898,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Get GitLab alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.13 million. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.