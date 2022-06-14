Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Givaudan from CHF 4,050 to CHF 3,850 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Givaudan from CHF 3,600 to CHF 3,700 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,935.48.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $65.55 and a 1-year high of $105.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.75.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

