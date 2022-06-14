Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 5,035 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$53.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.11.
Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Glacier Media (TSE:GVC)
Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.
