Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

Glacier Media Inc. (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.41. Glacier Media shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 5,035 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$53.77 million and a PE ratio of -7.11.

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Media Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Lawson Scott bought 119,000 shares of Glacier Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$46,790.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,760,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,658,228.60. Insiders purchased 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $100,719 over the last quarter.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital audit guides and compliance tools for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a residential real estate listings and property information marketplace, which provides consumers with key real estate information and insights to make better informed decisions about their home.

