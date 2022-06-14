Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.06

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 8.87 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,998.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOD. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

