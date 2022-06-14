Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the May 15th total of 254,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $430.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.48. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 141.02%. On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

