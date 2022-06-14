Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE:GKOS opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -70.77 and a beta of 1.53. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Glaukos by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 125.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 574,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 319,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.