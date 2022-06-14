GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,726.53

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09) and last traded at GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09), with a volume of 8502694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,736.60 ($21.08).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($22.70) to GBX 1,910 ($23.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of £88.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,754.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,655.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 14 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

About GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

