GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.48% from the company’s current price.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.49) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($16.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,707.60 ($20.73) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.05). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,754.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,655.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.82 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90.

In related news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

