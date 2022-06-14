Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,074.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLNCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glencore from 13,200.00 to 12,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 600 ($7.28) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC started coverage on Glencore in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 623 ($7.56) to GBX 620 ($7.53) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

GLNCY opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

