GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

