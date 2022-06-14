GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLGGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 5119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3388235 earnings per share for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

