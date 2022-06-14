Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.19

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 178273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.