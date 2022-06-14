Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in May

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JETMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and charter airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft that provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. It also rents office spaces. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets.

