Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Short Interest Up 65.1% in May

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the May 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
JETMF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Global Crossing Airlines Group has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.
About Global Crossing Airlines Group (Get Rating)
