Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Global Indemnity Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,651,396.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

