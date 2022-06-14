Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Down 4%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. 4,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 433,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GMRE shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.20 million, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 420.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.