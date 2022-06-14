Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 211,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 270,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 60,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

