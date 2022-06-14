Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.14

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.14 and traded as high as $26.93. Global Partners shares last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 227,115 shares trading hands.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Global Partners alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $848.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.93%.

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,875.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,670.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Partners by 692.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 118,935 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth $1,020,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $590,000.

About Global Partners (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.