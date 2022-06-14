Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.62

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.62 and last traded at C$16.62, with a volume of 108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$376.43 million and a PE ratio of 68.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.79.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$12.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.60 million. Analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 111.94%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

