Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $178.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.48. Globant has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $401.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,816,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $884,629,000 after acquiring an additional 54,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 643,022 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 1.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,474,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $386,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $351,545,000 after buying an additional 103,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,276,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,528,000 after buying an additional 87,562 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.