Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $3.83

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.83, but opened at $4.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 34,427 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,661,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 569,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 74,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

