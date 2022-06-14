Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Update

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 708,500 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Royalty by 268.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gold Royalty alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GROY traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,129. Gold Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.50%.

Gold Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.