Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given New C$0.65 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 67.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSV. TD Securities lowered their price target on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.30 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$1.81 and a 12-month high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

