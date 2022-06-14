Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.66 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

GSV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Gold Standard Ventures ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

