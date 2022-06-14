Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$0.66 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.11.
GSV opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $150.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 370.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 166,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 35,244.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 456,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 69.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.
